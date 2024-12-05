First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.7% Higher – What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. 4,950,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,399,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $3,904,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,912,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 764,790 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.