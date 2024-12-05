First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In related news, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $296,792.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,087.33. This represents a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,448. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

