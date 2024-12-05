Financial Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57% Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Nebius Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Nebius Group.

This table compares Grindr and Nebius Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million 10.47 -$55.77 million ($0.35) -44.00 Nebius Group $8.92 billion 1.31 $221.50 million ($0.57) -56.68

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grindr beats Nebius Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

