Financial Contrast: KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) and KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and KiOR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $291.40 million 0.59 -$46.42 million ($2.26) -1.52 KiOR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

KiOR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aemetis and KiOR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 1 4 0 2.80 KiOR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $12.95, suggesting a potential upside of 277.55%. Given Aemetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than KiOR.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and KiOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -33.21% N/A -40.11% KiOR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aemetis beats KiOR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies USP alcohol and hand sanitizer; and produces renewable natural gas, as well as distilled biodiesel from various vegetable oil and animal waste feedstocks. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About KiOR

KiOR, Inc., incorporated on July 23, 2007, is a development-stage and is a next generation renewable fuels company. The Company is engaged in developing a commercial process to produce cellulosic gasoline and diesel from abundant, lignocellulosic biomass. The Company has developed a two-step technology platform that converts non-food lignocellulose into cellulosic gasoline and diesel that can be transported using the existing fuels distribution system for use in vehicles. The other renewable fuels are derived from soft starches, such as corn starch or cane sugar, for ethanol, or from soy and other vegetable oils for biodiesel, cellulosic fuel is derived from lignocellulose found in wood, grasses and the non-edible portions of plants. The Company has not generated any revenue.

