Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

