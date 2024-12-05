Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCLGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 332,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 102,407 shares.The stock last traded at $72.86 and had previously closed at $73.31.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

