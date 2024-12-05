FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.60. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

