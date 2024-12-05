Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Executive TransitionOn December 3, 2024, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FMCB) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the transition in its executive leadership team. The Ca

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
