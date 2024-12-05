Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director R. William Mcfarland Sells 4,800 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,014.99 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,171.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,034.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,811.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,651.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The stock has a market cap of C$46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

