Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 330.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,872 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 459,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

