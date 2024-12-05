Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

