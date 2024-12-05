Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2,471.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

