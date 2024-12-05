Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

ES opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

