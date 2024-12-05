EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 194,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 151,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVE by 594.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

