Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 8108749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. BOKF NA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
