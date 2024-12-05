Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $249,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance
Shares of ARE opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
