Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $561.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

