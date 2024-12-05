Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $8,902,000.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

FRPT stock opened at $156.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

