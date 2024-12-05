Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $442,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 651,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,756 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 374,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after acquiring an additional 354,429 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,214,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

