Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $93,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 65.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Alector by 54.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,240.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Alector Trading Down 13.1 %

Alector stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

