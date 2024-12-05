Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $178,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.5 %

ADPT stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

