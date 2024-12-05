Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 26,350 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,881,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

