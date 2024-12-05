Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Upgraded to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

ZGN stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

