Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 5th (AHEXY, AIZ, AP, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, AUBN, BLMN, BRO, CAKE)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 5th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ). They issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY). Kepler Capital Markets issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). They issued an underweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

