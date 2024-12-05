Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 5th (AHEXY, AIZ, AP, APTV, ARCH, ARKR, AUBN, BLMN, BRO, CAKE)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 5th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ). They issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.



StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY). Kepler Capital Markets issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). They issued an underweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

