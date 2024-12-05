Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

11/22/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.

11/7/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

10/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $134.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $153.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/16/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

10/16/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

10/14/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

ENPH stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,721. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59, a PEG ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after buying an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

