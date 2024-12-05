Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.03. 7,049,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,696,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Several research firms have commented on ET. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,263,000 after buying an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,376,000 after buying an additional 466,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 352,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

