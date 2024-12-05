Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 27.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 195.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $8,759,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

