Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 838,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,197,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

