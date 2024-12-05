Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($19.49) and last traded at GBX 1,546 ($19.64). 737,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 544,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,556 ($19.77).

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,760.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.51.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.