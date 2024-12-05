Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00.

Shares of EA opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

