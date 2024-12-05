Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.22, but opened at $113.44. Elastic shares last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 697,547 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,551 shares of company stock worth $20,506,656. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

