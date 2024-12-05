EKIMAS Enters Consulting Agreements with Harbor Access LLC and ESG Advisor Group, L.L.C.

On December 3, 2024, EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing recent agreements with consulting firms. Nordicus Partners Corporation, the exact registrant as specified in the charter, entered into agreements with Harbor Access LLC and ESG Advisor Group, L.L.C. for investor relations and related services.

The Consulting Agreement with Harbor Access LLC, dated November 27, 2024, outlines the provision of services until November 30, 2025, with fees set at $8,000 per month. Simultaneously, another Professional Relations and Consulting Agreement was established with ESG Advisor Group, L.L.C., also effective from November 27, 2024, until November 30, 2025, with potential renewal for an additional six-month period unless terminated. ESG’s compensation for services will be in the form of 61,500 restricted shares of EKIMAS common stock, vesting in tranches over the term of the agreement.

It is essential to note that these shares have not been registered under the Securities Act or any applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws. This implies that they cannot be offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or an exemption from registration requirements.

Additionally, as part of Item 3.02 in the filing, EKIMAS detailed the unregistered sales of equity securities in connection with the agreements mentioned in Item 1.01. The securities issuance was completed under an exemption from registration, under specific rules and regulations, given the nature of the recipients and the circumstances surrounding the offering.

The documents containing the specifics of the Consulting Agreements with Harbor Access LLC and ESG Advisor Group, L.L.C. are included as part of the Form 8-K filing submitted by EKIMAS to the SEC for public record.

For further details, the full filing can be found on the SEC’s website under EKIMAS’ official name and exact identification provided in the charter.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the complete Form 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of these recent developments and their potential implications.

