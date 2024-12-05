Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460,132 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

