Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

