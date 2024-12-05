Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

