Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 329 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Eaton by 31,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $224.61 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

