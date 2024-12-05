Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,593,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

