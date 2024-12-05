Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 8,746 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

