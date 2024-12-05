ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Insider Activity
ECN Capital Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:ECN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 10.77. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
