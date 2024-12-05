ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECN

Insider Activity

ECN Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$292,300.00. Corporate insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 10.77. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.