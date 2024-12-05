Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 23.8% – Here’s Why

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22). Approximately 194,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 201,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Ebiquity Stock Down 23.3 %

About Ebiquity

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

