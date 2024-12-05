easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
