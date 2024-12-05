Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 63.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.