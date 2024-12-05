Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,806 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,480.11. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $48,690.40.

On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $105,135.48.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $42,034.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

ACR stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

