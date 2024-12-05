Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $890.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.14%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,972,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

