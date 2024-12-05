DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,571 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of DXC Technology worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

