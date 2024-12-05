DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €38.96 ($41.01) and last traded at €39.30 ($41.37). 90,129 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.42 ($41.49).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

