DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.