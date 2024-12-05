Duluth Holdings Inc. Issues 8-K Filing with Financial Results

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) recently submitted an 8-K filing to disclose its financial performance for the fiscal third quarter ended October 27, 2024. The document highlighted various key aspects of the company’s operations and financial condition.

In the 8-K filing, Duluth reported a net loss of $28.5 million, with an adjusted net loss of $13.8 million, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million in the same period in the previous year. The adjusted figures excluded restructuring expenses of $6.2 million and a valuation allowance of $10.1 million on the deferred tax asset. Earnings per share came in at ($0.85), with adjusted EPS of ($0.41). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.2 million to ($6.8 million) compared to the prior year.

Furthermore, Duluth Holdings Inc. issued an Investor Presentation on December 5, 2024, which discussed the company’s financial results and strategies for growth. The presentation emphasized Duluth’s commitment to building high-quality, solution-based products for various purposes like work, play, and everyday use. It also underscored the importance of customer experience and brand image in driving business success.

The company’s press release and Investor Presentation have not been classified as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They are not incorporated by reference into future filings unless expressly specified.

In its forward-looking statements, Duluth Trading addressed its ability to meet fiscal 2024 expectations, achieve projected net sales, and execute growth strategies effectively. The company emphasized that while these statements are made in good faith based on current expectations, uncertainties and external factors could impact actual results.

Duluth Trading highlighted various risk factors in its operations, including economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, changes in consumer preferences, competition, and regulatory challenges. The company remains vigilant about addressing these risks to sustain and enhance its performance.

The 8-K filing also included Exhibits like the Earnings Press Release and the Investor Presentation, offering detailed insights into Duluth Holdings Inc.’s financial performance and strategic initiatives.

For more detailed financial statements and exhibits from the filing, interested parties can access the full 8-K report on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

