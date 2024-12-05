DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. DT Midstream makes up 2.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DT Midstream by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $101.82 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

