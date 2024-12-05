Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 132,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
